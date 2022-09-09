You can still submit your entry before the imminent 16 September 2022 deadline – but hurry!

The Marketer of the Year steering group strives to make entry and judging as transparent and simple as possible for each of the categories in this competition. This year they have worked to expand on the guidelines and release judging criteria prior to the judging day, and each category now has a defined set of guidelines and judging criteria.

Aspiring Marketer

Someone who is not currently in a marketing role but wishes to make that move in the future.

New Marketer of the Year (0-3 years)

For marketers with up to three years’ experience. This category will test your understanding of the basic requirements of the marketing planning process, and a clear understanding of the tactical and operational processes will form part of how you will be judged on the day.

Marketer of the Year (4 years plus)

You should have more than four years’ experience within a marketing function, with strategic responsibility and a thorough knowledge of the operational and tactical elements of the role. You will be able to demonstrate excellent marketing competencies and be able to steer your product strategy in the future.

Market Access Lead of the Year

To enter this category, you will need to demonstrate a good understanding of best practice in market access across one or more of the following areas and be able to link the requirements at a global level:

Aspiring Business Unit Director

An experienced marketer, you will probably also be in sales or have sales experience, and are looking to move up to the next rung on the ladder to a country level leadership position. You will have had strategic responsibility, experience of managing the tactical and operational elements of the entire marketing mix, not just experience on managing of leading specific elements of the promotional mix. You will be able to assess the 3-5-year financial viability of different go-to market strategies.

To celebrate the achievements of all the finalists, PharmaTimes will host an exclusive awards ceremony at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel on 17 November 2022.