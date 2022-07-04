The development is part of company’s mission to support patient access to clinical trials

Innovative Trials – the UK-based global clinical trial patient recruitment, retention and engagement company – has opened its first international office in the US. The move signals its commitment to accelerating patient access to life-changing treatments within North America.

The new office is based in Raleigh, North Carolina, within the state’s Research Triangle – one of the most prominent areas in the country for pharmaceutical research and development.

It also represents a response to growing business demand from global pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organisations, as well as Innovative Trials’ own business growth strategy. Furthermore, the company hopes to expand its operations through a US recruitment drive later this year.

Kate Shaw, founder and chief executive officer of Innovative Trials, explained: “Our expansion into the US, marked by the opening of our new office, is a significant step forward towards our goal of enabling patients to access new treatment options more quickly through clinical trials.

“The US is one of the fastest growing clinical trial markets, so having a local presence is crucial to our future as a company. With North Carolina widely regarded as the epicentre of pharma R&D within the US, this move will enable us to bring our services closer to existing and potential clients while also allowing us to expand our commitment to the US market by growing our team,” she added.

Whitney Taynton, Innovative Trials’ business unit head in North Carolina, concluded: “Our new office will enable us to provide greater operational and strategic flexibility to ensure our bespoke patient engagement and recruitment solutions fit clients’ needs, and grow our workforce to support even more sites and sponsors. I can’t wait to welcome more colleagues on board and contribute to making Innovative Trials a real force to be reckoned with here in the US.”

Innovative Trials supports clinical trial sites and sponsors to meet patient recruitment targets and deadlines, avoiding costly delays in bringing effective new treatments to market. The company has so far supported around 300 clinical trials globally across 25 separate therapy areas, playing a role in six new treatments being approved for patients across the world.