The InRange randomised controlled trial (RCT) – conducted by Sanofi – has met its primary endpoint with non-inferiority of insulin glargine 300U/ml for people with type 1 diabetes (T1D).

Findings were presented at the 15th International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatments of Diabetes (ATTD).

The main secondary endpoint was also met, as non-inferiority of Gla-300 versus IDeg-100 was demonstrated for glycaemic variability, as measured by glucose total CV. The study did not, however, demonstrate superior time in range (TIR) with insulin glargine 300U/ml versus iDeg.

Rates and incidences of hypoglycaemia were comparable between the two across American Disease Association-recommended hypoglycaemia categories.

InRange is the first worldwide multicentre RCT to compare second generation basal insulins – insulin glargine 300U/ml and iDeg – in people living with T1D, using TIR as the primary endpoint.

Professor Pratik Choudhary, consultant in diabetes at Leicester Diabetes Centre at Bloom University of Leicester, commented: “These results provide valuable information for clinicians, showing how these second-generation basal insulins compare in terms of clinically relevant outcomes such as Time in Range, glucose variability, and hypoglycaemia.

“Both of these second-generation insulins have independently shown their benefits over older basal insulins, and now these data show that they offer similar benefits in terms of hypoglycaemia and variability in people with T1 Diabetes. InRange is an example of the increasing relevance to use time in range and glycaemic variability markers as main endpoints in clinical trials, to derive evidence and improve understanding of treatments,” he added.