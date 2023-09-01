The AI platform and expertise will be combined to discover novel targets for haematological cancers

Intelligent OMICS, a biotechnology company that applies artificial intelligence (AI) to accelerate drug discovery, has announced a target discovery collaboration with Janssen Research & Development, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.

The partnership will combine Intelligent OMICS’ proprietary AI platform, which integrates multi-omics data and deep learning algorithms to uncover novel disease mechanisms and therapeutic opportunities for treatment, with Janssen's expertise in data science, oncology research and development.

Under the terms of the agreement, Intelligent OMICS will receive an upfront payment and research support from Janssen, as well as potential milestone payments based on the successful development of products resulting from the collaboration.

The collaboration is expected to generate new insights into the molecular biology of haematological cancers and identify potential new targets for treatment. This could lead to the development of new and more effective therapies for these diseases.

Dr Peter Lebowitz, vice president of oncology discovery at Janssen, explained: “We are excited to partner with Intelligent OMICS to apply their AI platform to the discovery of novel targets for haematological cancers.

“This collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to finding new and better ways to treat these diseases.”

Dr Robert Grundy, chief executive officer of Intelligent OMICS, concluded: “We are thrilled to be working with Janssen and their oncology discovery and data science experts to apply our AI platform to haematological cancers, which are among the most challenging and complex diseases to treat.”

He added: “We believe that our AI platform can generate novel insights into the molecular drivers of these cancers and identify new ways to intervene therapeutically.”

The link-up demonstrates the potential of AI to accelerate drug discovery and the commitment of both companies to establish new treatments for cancer.

The collaboration is expected to last for three years.