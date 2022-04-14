Trial of Amplivant will begin in a number of cancer patients including those with ovarian cancer

A clinical trial of Amplivant – an adjuvant technology to boost immune response to cancer therapy –has started. ISA Pharmaceuticals’ novel technology is being tested in a multicentre clinical trial which is also testing the Moditop vaccine, Modi-1.

The first-in-human clinical trial brings Modi-1 to patients with triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, head and neck cancer and renal cancer using the Amplivant adjuvant technology to boost immune response to the therapy.

“Adjuvants are crucial components of vaccines which boost efficacy, however there is lack of new, innovative, and effective adjuvants in development to add to a limited armamentarium,” explained Professor Kees Melief, chief scientific officer, ISA Pharmaceuticals.

“As such this is an important achievement and highlights the productive collaboration, we have with Scancell. The trial provides a further opportunity to demonstrate the potent adjuvant properties that Amplivant confers on therapeutic vaccines to potentially benefit patients with a broad range of solid tumours,” added Melief.

The main study is an open label clinical trial, initially assessing the safety and immunogenicity of Modi-1.

Professor Lindy Durrant, chief executive officer, Scancell, concluded: “This is the first time we have taken a product from our Moditope platform into cancer patients and is a major step forward for Scancell and our collaboration with ISA Pharmaceuticals. We are very excited about the prospects for Modi-1 based on the dramatic regression of large tumours in our preclinical models.”

The effect of Modi-1 in promoting T-cell infiltration into the tumour will be assessed in a neoadjuvant cohort of patients with head and neck cancer. Neoadjuvant refers to treatment given as a first step to shrink a tumour before the main treatment.