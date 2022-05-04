Platform will enable patients to monitor and share updates of their post-surgical wound healing

Becton Dickinson has announced a funding collaboration with Isla Care, to further develop the ‘Isla Visual Record for Surveillance’ – a platform used post-surgery.

The AI-powered solution will enable patients to monitor and share updates of their post-surgical wound healing, while also allowing patients to submit images and wound-monitoring information to their clinician.

The clinicians can then accurately and remotely monitor the development of surgical site infection, reducing unnecessary visits to hospital and lower the risk of late identification of wound infection in the process.

This continued assessment of post-surgical wounds is critical to the early management of infections and aiding of wound recovery. Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals are using Isla, which has been rolled out at 16 NHS trusts across the UK.

Commenting on the benefits of the solution to clinicians and patients, Melissa Rochon, quality and safety lead for surveillance at Royal Brompton and Harefield hospitals, said: “Although we are early on in our work to use wound images post-discharge, it is exciting to see how valuable this is already to our patients and the care we provide. We have a fantastic opportunity to reduce the risk of surgical site infection and improve wound healing rates using a proactive surgical wound surveillance strategy.”

Support from the King’s Health Partners (KHP) Cardiovascular and Respiratory Partnership Programme has also enabled the use of Isla across KHP including King’s College Hospital and Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

Simon Noble-Clarke, UK marketing leader at Becton Dickinson, concluded: “We are delighted to be collaborating with Isla Care and combining our expertise to create a ground-breaking tool that helps address a costly and time-consuming problem for the NHS and patients. Working with our collaborators to roll out these innovations underpins our commitment to tackling unmet needs, advancing the world of health and improving patient safety.”