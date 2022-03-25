The site in Kent will support the manufacture of regulatory approved cannabis-based medicines while also leveraging environmental practices

Jazz Pharmaceuticals has announced the official initiation of the construction of its new, state-of-the-art, manufacturing facility in Kent Science Park (KSP) in Sittingbourne. The facility will support the manufacture of regulatory approved cannabis-based medicines.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and its subsidiary, GW Pharmaceuticals, have designed the facility with careful consideration to the environment and stated that it will continue through its build phase and use. This will include the installation of animal refuge boxes to promote wildlife in the local area and over 1,100 solar panels to provide a portion of the building’s energy usage.

Due to open in 2024, the facility is designed to support the company’s two regulatory-approved cannabis-based medicines, and support future capacity for new medicines under development.

“The UK has been our home for over two decades. This strategic investment underlines Jazz’s continued commitment to the UK and will help us bring potentially life-changing medicines to more patients who desperately need them in the UK and around the world,” said Chris Tovey, executive vice president at Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

“We are thrilled to have commenced construction of this state-of-the-art facility in Kent, which will create more than 100 permanent, highly skilled jobs,” he continued. “This facility, which is expected to open in 2024, will not only significantly increase our ability to support the growing demand for our medicines, but help us maintain our position as a world leader in cannabinoid science.”

The new facility will be approximately 60,000 sq ft, with an investment of over approximately £75m. Once operational, the facility will create over 100 highly skilled new jobs.

George Freeman MP, minister for science, research and innovation, said: “This £75m investment by Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a state-of-the-art pharmaceutical manufacturing facility is a big sign of confidence in the UK life science ecosystem. Not only will this investment support the creation of over 100 additional highly skilled jobs in the region, it is a sign of UK expertise in cannabinoid science and medicines serving the UK and beyond.”