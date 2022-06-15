The deal will boost CatSci’s ability to deliver best-in-class medicines to patients worldwide

Keensight Capital has invested in CatSci – a contract research organisation (CRO) that supports leading pharma companies to deliver life-changing therapeutics to patients around the world.

Based in Cardiff, CatSci was formed in 2010 from a spin-out of AstraZeneca’s Catalyst Screening Facility. Its founders include CEO Dr Ross Burn, and CEO Dr Simon Tyler.

CatSci develops economically and environmentally sustainable drug manufacturing processes that enable its global pharmaceutical customers to create affordable small molecule therapeutics to address critical public health challenges. These areas include antimicrobial resistance, cancer and mental health.

The company – which has six operational laboratories across two UK sites, including its headquarters in Cardiff – works internationally across 13 countries and with four of the top five global pharmaceutical companies.

Meanwhile, Keensight Capital will bring its investment expertise from across Europe and help accelerate further growth, enabling CatSci to continue delivering medicines to patients worldwide.

Dr Ross Burn was optimistic about the deal: “Keensight’s team has extensive experience in the CRO space across both small and large molecules, thus, making it the ideal team to partner with to accelerate our growth. Coupled to their impressive international network and expertise in delivering operational support to fast-growing companies, the support of the Keensight team will be key for the success of our expansion strategy going forward.

“We are very excited about this new partnership and can’t wait to write the future chapters of our success story together,” he added.