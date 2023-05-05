Systems will support millions of patients with chronic respiratory conditions throughout Europe

Kry – a company focused on digital healthcare – is launching a number of digital care pathways to transform treatment approaches for chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs) such as asthma, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

The new pathways will help early diagnosis, prevention and wider management of the conditions. It is also hoped that integrated digital healthcare can complement and enhance primary care access.

An estimated 235 million people suffering from asthma, while more than 200 million people are living with COPD across the world.

Currently, in Sweden, improving access to national screening programs for lung cancer is vital, especially when encouraging better prevention through early detection and establishing treatments. With this considered, Kry is developing a testing and diagnostic solution which uses track and trace in order to assist patients.

This enables them be assessed quickly, providing earlier intervention and increasing capacity in primary care.

Kalle Conneryd-Lundgren, Chief Operations Officer at Kry, explained: “With an ageing population and prevalent chronic disease, healthcare systems across Europe are facing major challenges. Healthcare is incredibly complex to navigate and patients are being shuffled between care providers, leading to late diagnosis and poorer preventative strategies.”

He added: “This is where digital can help- by connecting the dots to integrate digital and physical care provision sooner and more efficiently. With our new approaches we’re in a leading position to deliver proactive and preventative healthcare to boost capacity and enable millions more patients to be treated efficiently.”

Lukas Didon, Vice President of Commercial and Partnerships at Kry, concluded: “Despite millions of people suffering from chronic respiratory disease globally, we’re still seeing too many emergency admissions and deaths. We believe digital care can play a vital role in opening up new treatment pathways, targeting patients with earlier intervention and providing around-the-clock monitoring and continuous support for sustainable wellbeing and lifestyle changes.”

The new digital solutions will be scaled later in 2023 with partners in the Sweden, France, Norway and the UK.

There are an estimated 1.2 million people living with COPD in the UK, accounting for one in eight emergency hospital admissions.