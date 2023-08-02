The deal covers 13 brands across six therapeutic areas, mainly focused on pain treatment

Grünenthal, a pain management company, and Kyowa Kirin International have announced a significant joint venture partnership. The collaboration involves Kyowa Kirin’s established medicines portfolio.

The portfolio covers 13 brands across six therapeutic areas, mainly focused on pain treatment, including PecFent and Abstral for cancer pain management. It also includes Moventig, for opioid-induced constipation, and Adcal-D3, a therapy developed for osteoporosis.

The enterprise will subsequently be branded within all markets as ‘Grünenthal Meds’ and available to thousands of patients worldwide.

Meanwhile, all 13 products within the portfolio will continue to be marketed through associates across seven major European countries and through a network of partners in several additional global regions.

Under the terms of the agreement, Grünenthal will own a 51% majority share in the joint venture collaboration, with Kyowa Kirin holding the remaining 49% share. Meanwhile, Grünenthal aims to acquire the remaining 49% share, through exercising an option, at the start of 2026.

Gabriel Baertschi, chief executive officer at Grünenthal, was enthusiastic about the agreement: "With the addition of this strong portfolio, we will be able to help more patients who suffer from various forms of pain."

Jeremy Morgan, president at Kyowa Kirin International, believes that the deal will benefit patients across many countries: "The established medicines portfolio has a proud history of delivering life-changing value for patients. Today's announcement now means even more patients, for many years to come, will continue to benefit from the portfolio.”

He added: “We are enormously grateful and proud of our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to make this joint venture collaboration a reality."