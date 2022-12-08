Data supports LR 09 as a vital checkpoint inhibitor for treating leukaemia patients

Laevoroc – a company focused on oncology development – has announced the publication of key preclinical data carried out at the University of California (UCLA).

The details provide vital mechanistic insights into the immunoregulatory functions of purine nucleoside phosphorylase (PNP) when combined with Laevoroc’s PNP inhibitor, LR 09.

Research demonstrated that PNP is a novel metabolic immune checkpoint and LR 09, also known as Ulodesine, which was originally approved for the treatment of gout, is a metabolic immune checkpoint inhibitor. The treatment activates the immune system by releasing cytokines and expanding germinal centre B-cells and follicular helper T-cells.

Laevoroc acquired the commercial rights to LR 09 for new indications in 2021. In addition to the positive data, the inhibitor has demonstrated a sound safety profile within the clinic and has been formulated as an oral once-a-day treatment.

Laevoroc’s chief executive officer, Thomas Mehrling, commented: “We are delighted to have achieved this discovery with UCLA, which supports our vision for LR 09 to enable the treatment of relapsed leukaemia – a devastating diagnosis for the patient and their families and an important cost burden for healthcare systems.

He added: “Using our approach, we can help the grafted immune system recognize and combat the host leukaemia, resulting in long-term response or cure.”

Laevoroc’s chief scientific officer, Shanta Bantia, added: “We believe our innovation is a game-changing new therapy with the potential to become standard of care. Our vision with LR 09 is to enable the cure of relapsed leukaemia.”

Relapsed leukaemia places a heavy economic burden on health systems. Across the US healthcare setting, the mean total episode cost in a sample of around 700 patients, has been estimated at around $439,000 per patient.

Meanwhile, Laevoroc continues to focus on fundraising efforts with a view to bringing LR 09 to patients.