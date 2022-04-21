The civil servant drew attention to vaccinations falling to lowest level in a decade

A senior civil servant has said that it is “never too late” for children to get the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, as statistics reveal that more than one in ten very young children are still not fully protected from measles.

The UK Health Security Agency has shared recent data that reveals coverage of MMR has fallen to its lowest level in a decade, with the first dose in two-year-olds dropping to less than 90%. Health chiefs have warned that the sharp drop in MMR vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic is cause for concern, and that cases of measles can be especially serious in young children.

Victoria Eaton, Leeds City Council’s director of public health, said: “Measles can be very unpleasant and may lead to serious complications. The good news is that it is a preventable disease and two doses of the vaccine provides almost complete protection.”

"It is never too late for children to get vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella which is why we’re calling on parents and carers to make sure their children are up to date,” she added.

According to the World Health Organization, approximately four to five million deaths per year are prevented worldwide due to vaccinations. Children receive two doses of MMR vaccine; the first dose is given at 12-13 months in the UK schedule.

The vaccine is not usually administered earlier than this because studies have shown that it does not work as effectively in children under one year of age. A booster dose is also given at three years and at four months.