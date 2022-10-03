Events will raise awareness around the impact of atopic dermatitis across cultures

LEO Pharma, a leader in medical dermatology, today launched ‘AD Days Around the World’, a global disease awareness campaign that highlights the experiences of people living with atopic dermatitis (AD), the most common form of eczema.

AD is a chronic, inflammatory skin disease characterised by intense itch and eczematous lesions. The condition is the result of skin barrier dysfunction and immune dysregulation, leading to chronic inflammation.

In collaboration with patient advocacy organisations in France, Italy, Germany and Spain, the campaign shares real patient stories to educate and inform people living with AD that, regardless of nationality or culture, there is hope, despite common everyday challenges.

The campaign features global patient advocate Ashley Ann Lora, who travels from the US to France, Italy, Germany and Spain to meet with and document the emotionally compelling stories of four women – Marjolaine, Laura, Julia and África – who are living with AD, each at a different stage in their lives.

Through in-depth interviews, the documentary-style videos show audiences what it is like to live with and navigate the challenges associated with AD.

“People don’t see eczema as a big deal, but it can cause so much suffering,” explained Ashley Ann Lora. “My hope is that the experiences shared through these stories will help people living with AD feel seen, heard and connected to others around the world with this condition. I also hope these personal stories help others gain a better understanding of their own eczema and their relationship with this condition.”

“People living with AD don’t have to suffer; there are resources to help manage the condition and ways to enjoy life alongside it. AD is about more than just skin,” she added.