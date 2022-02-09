Sustainable lateral flow test kits developed in Birmingham reduce plastic and boost self-testing through ease of use

Birmingham Biotech–an innovator in diagnostic tests, protective nasal sprays and mobile medical facilities–has announced that its new lateral flow test has passed phase 3 testing by the UK government.

The BHM COVID-19 Sealing Tube Test Strip is a lateral flow test kit for detecting disease in humans. It has a patented design that seals the sample into a tube before testing, reducing the risk of contamination in the process. Phase 3 testing demonstrated that the test is suitable enough to be administered by the mass population.

The strip is more sustainable than traditional lateral flow kits, producing 75% less plastic waste. Standard test kits require both a cassette and a tube, and contain approximately 10g of plastic per test. In contrast, the BHM test combines sampling and testing into one tube, removing the need for a cassette. It also only contains 2.5g of plastic.

Another advantage of these test kits are their ease of use and ability to produce rapid results, meaning they are ideal for daily testing for work, school, or social gatherings, as well as travel. To take the test, users are simply required to take a swab from inside the nasal passage or a saliva sample from under the tongue.

Michael Hsu, managing director at Birmingham Biotech, commented: “Regular testing is a crucial way to protect ourselves and our communities against the spread of COVID-19 infection. However, lateral flow test kits produce a lot of plastic waste. By reducing the amount of plastic in each test by 75%, we have developed an accurate, safe and more environmentally friendly option for self-testing.”