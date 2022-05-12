The study is the UK’s most comprehensive allergy test, analysing 295 allergens, including well known potential food allergens

New data from London Medical Laboratory’s allergy tests indicate 40% of UK children have allergies and up to 80% of children with two allergic parents may develop them at some point.

The study also suggests that one in ten UK children may suffer from potentially severe food allergies. It says that parents must learn to spot early symptoms and keep their schools informed.

There are numerous symptoms that parents should be mindful of, as it may indicate that their child has developed an allergy. These include a runny or blocked nose, sneezing, watering eyes, an itching or tingling in the mouth, hives or a red rash.

The leading testing expert, Dr Quinton Fivelman at London Medical Laboratory, commented: “Looking at the results of our allergy tests, one in ten children may have a specific food allergy – notably higher than Allergy UK’s one in twelve figure. Most significantly, our data also shows a potential link between children with allergies and those children’s parents also having an allergy.”

“Today, there also exists a single simple finger prick blood test, usually performed by the parent, which will specifically identify the vast majority of potential allergies. For example, London Medical Laboratory’s Allergy Complete is highly accurate, quick and simple to carry out at home, using a test sent through the post,” he added.

The study is the UK’s most comprehensive allergy test, analysing 295 allergens, including well known potential food allergens, such as nuts, shellfish and eggs. It also includes common foods less likely to trigger allergies but still known allergens, such as strawberries, mustard, carrots and avocado.

Dr Fivelman also highlighted the importance of getting children assessed by their doctor if parents believe they may be at risk of a severe reaction. They are then likely to be prescribed a pre-loaded adrenaline injection device, such as an EpiPen.