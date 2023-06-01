Synaffix’s technology platform is intended to enhance and extend Lonza’s integrated ADC services

Global manufacturer for the pharmaceutical, biotech and nutraceutical markets, Lonza has announced that it has acquired Synaffix, a biotech company focused on the commercialisation of its clinical stage technology platform for the development of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs).

ADCs can be used to offer widespread and targeted treatment potential against cancer, however they present a variety of development and manufacturing challenges. Synaffix’s technology platform is intended to enhance and extend Lonza’s integrated ADC services.

This acquisition is intended to combine Lonza’s development and manufacturing capabilities with Synaffix’s ADC technology platform to provide customers and licensees with a comprehensive service which aims to rapidly discover, develop, scale up and commercialise ADCs.

Ulrich Osswald, vice president of licensing at Lonza, commented: “The Synaffix ADC technology is the gold standard, helping clinical-stage developers to design potentially curative therapies in areas of high unmet medical need. The acquisition of Synaffix underlines the strategic position of bioconjugates within Lonza’s portfolio, expands our offering in this fast-growing market and enhances our value proposition for clinical customers. With Synaffix, our combined industry-leading knowledge and capabilities have the capacity to support both clinical and commercial needs.”

Peter van de Sande, Synaffix’s CEO, added: “On our mission to bring Synaffix’s ADC technologies to patients, we are excited to become part of Lonza and thus, through strong and immediate synergies, ensure a robust technology and manufacturing platform for our licensees as they progress into the late stage clinical and commercial development phase. We can now also leverage the potential offered by Lonza to fast-track technology innovations in bioconjugates beyond cytotoxic ADCs. We look forward to working closely with our colleagues at Lonza for the continued enablement of promising potential medicines for patients in need.”