Vital link-up aims to expand ColoAlert detection tests in Europe and increase early cancer diagnosis

Molecular genetics company Mainz Biomed, which focuses on the early detection of cancer, has announced that Spain’s Instituto de Microecologia has been added to its expanding network of lab partners across Europe.

The company’s main product, ColoAlert, is an efficacious home detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC) and by commercialising it throughout Spain and Portugal Mainz Biomed hopes the test’s impact in Europe will continue to expand.

Mainz Biomed will tap into Instituto de Microecologia’s six decades of experience. Indeed, the lab has been a major player in microbiota studies, concentrating on disseminating the importance of intestinal health through microbiological analysis and diagnosis of microbiota profiles.

The Institute also deploys the most innovative diagnostic techniques by continuously auditing procedures and focusing on the reliability of diagnostic results.

Guido Baechler, chief executive officer of Mainz Biomed, was optimistic about what the partnership could accomplish: “As we continue to form partnerships with third-party diagnostic labs such as the Instituto de Microecologia for test kit processing, our aim is to increase consumer access to affordable and reliable CRC screening tests like ColoAlert.”

He added: “Early screening has the potential to dramatically impact the treatment and prevention of this deadly disease, as well as save lives.”

The World Cancer Research Fund International has established that CRC is the third most common cancer, while Portugal holds seventh place among total global CRC rates with 10,501 cases reported in 2020.

Furthermore, the Institute lists CRC as the second leading cause of death from cancer in Spain and the most frequent malignant tumour, with 41,441 new cases every year impacting one in 20 men and one in 30 women before the age of 74.