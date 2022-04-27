MMM is a global campaign which raises awareness of high blood pressure and its long-term implications

The beginning of May will see the beginning of May Measurement Month (MMM) 2022, the annual blood pressure screening campaign, during which one million people across the world will receive a free and potentially life-saving test.

MMM is a global campaign aimed at raising awareness of high blood pressure, its potential long-term implications and the importance of controlling it.

It is the world’s largest free public blood pressure screening campaign and, from May until the end of the year, volunteers around the world will measure the blood pressure of people in their local areas.

The participants leave with an understanding of their blood pressure level and those who are registered as having hypertension are advised about what to do next.

Raised blood pressure (BP) – or hypertension – is the single biggest risk factor responsible for mortality worldwide. In 2019, it was estimated that 1.28 billion adults globally had high blood pressure, putting them at increased risk of some serious long-term complications if left untreated.

The majority of people with raised hypertension are often unaware of actually having it as the condition has no noticeable symptoms. BP measurement is therefore the only accurate way of identifying any problems.

BP is easy and inexpensive to measure and several effective drug treatments are available to control hypertension. This was the driving force behind MMM, which globally identified over 100,000 people with hypertension who were not actually on treatment in its first year.

MMM’s chief investigator, Professor Neil Poulter, remarked: “Even with increased threats to public health this last year, raised blood pressure remains the biggest single contributing risk factor for global death and the worldwide burden of disease. We want May Measurement Month to increase public understanding and help save lives that need not be lost.”