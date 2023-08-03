MHRA has made the company a member of the UK GLP compliance monitoring programme

Metrion Biosciences, a company focused on ion channel screening, has announced that it has received notification from the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) that it is now a member of the UK Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) compliance monitoring programme.

By gaining this status, the company is able to offer GLP-compliant ‘human ether-à-go-go related gene’ (hERG) ion channel screening services to the global life sciences community.

GLP hERG screening is an important step in the transition from preclinical research to vital phase 1 clinical trials among humans, irrespective of therapeutic target class.

Assessments against the hERG potassium channel, undertaken in compliance with GLP principles and following ICH S7A and ICH S7B guidelines, remain a vital stage in the investigational new drug (IND) application process for potential small molecule therapeutics.

Metrion has offered hERG profiling services since its conception in 2015 and, thereafter, has expanded its cardiac safety offer to include a full panel of comprehensive in vitro proarrhythmia assay services.

The addition of the new GLP hERG service further bolsters the company’s variety of cardiac safety screening assays, providing a considerable range of options to assess potential cardiac liabilities as preclinical discovery research programmes progress.

Dr Andrew Southan, chief executive of Metrion Biosciences, was optimistic about the GLP status and what it can provide to patients: “The launch of our GLP hERG screening capability adds further depth to our ion channel drug discovery services and complements our existing cardiac safety service portfolio.”

He added: “Our team is pleased to be able to offer GLP quality services to new and existing clients globally as we continue to develop Metrion as a leading ion channel focused CRO.”