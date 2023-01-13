Company becomes the latest member of the ABPI and galvanises the company’s UK connections

Moderna is the latest member of the UK’s leading pharmaceutical industry body, the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI). It demonstrates a wider long-term commitment by the American-based company to expand its footprint and investment across the UK.

The company, which pioneers messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, is currently targeting rapid global growth. Essential to these ambitions will be a new vaccine research, development and manufacturing facility in the UK. This is due to create many jobs, while also building on the strength of the UK’s life sciences ecosystem.

The ABPI represents companies of all sizes who invest in discovering the medicines of the future, including some of the world’s largest, most innovative, and most successful pharmaceutical firms. All members sign up to adhere to the high standard of conduct captured by the ABPI Code of Practice.

Richard Torbett, chief executive at ABPI, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Moderna into membership as a world-leading pharmaceutical company that can help bring the UK closer to realising its ambitions to be a leading global centre for life sciences.

“With Moderna’s help we will be in an even stronger position to make the UK the best place in the world to research, develop and use new medicines and vaccines.”

Darius Hughes, UK general manager at Moderna, explained: “We are delighted to join the ABPI – this alliance is an important part of our long-term commitment to the UK and supports the wider significant investments in manufacturing, research and development we are making in this country.”

He added: “Moderna is committed to delivering the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. We look forward to working with the ABPI and our fellow member companies to build on the already strong UK environment for science and innovation.”

Moderna was founded in 2010 and employs over 3900 people globally. The company is well known for its work during the COVID-19 pandemic and are is developing a range of mRNA-based vaccines for a number of conditions.