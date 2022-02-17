Vaccine pioneers expand presence throughout Europe with a view to leveraging technology

The biotechnology company, Moderna, has announced plans to expand its commercial network across six additional countries in Europe, including Belgium, Denmark, Norway and the Netherlands. The expansion plans aim to support the delivery of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics on a local scale.

The news follows Moderna’s recent announcement of plans for new subsidiaries in Malaysia, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong. Now Belgium, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland and Sweden are set to be added to Moderna’s commercial network. Moderna has several key manufacturing partnerships across Europe, including Lonza in Switzerland and the Netherlands, ROVI in Spain and Recipharm in France.

“Europe has played a critical role in Moderna’s ability to manufacture and deliver our COVID-19 vaccine across the world, protecting millions of people from COVID-19 infection, hospitalisation and death. After a decade of pioneering the development of our mRNA platform, I am proud of the growth we continue to achieve,” explained Stéphane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna. “I look forward to furthering our collaborations with European researchers and partners to leverage our mRNA technology and expand treatment options to improve the lives of patients across Europe.”

The expansion comes as the company continues to scale up the manufacturing and distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine while advancing other mRNA vaccine candidates and therapeutics. The company has operations in 12 countries worldwide and has 25 development programmes currently in clinical trials.

The expansion arrives as Moderna aims to scale up manufacturing and distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine and also advance other mRNA vaccine candidates and therapeutics. In 2021, 807 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine were shipped globally, with approximately 25% of those doses shipped to low and middle-income countries.