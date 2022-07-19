Imvanex is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine developed in collaboration with the US government

Bavarian Nordic has announced today that a non-disclosed country has ordered an additional 1.5 million doses of Imvanex, a non-replicating smallpox vaccine.

With this order, together with previously announced orders from the US and Canada, Bavarian Nordic now has significant orders of smallpox and monkeypox vaccines, providing a robust basis for 2023.

Modified Vaccinia Ankara-Bavarian Nordic (MVA-BN) – marketed as Imvanex in Europe – is a non-replicating smallpox vaccine developed in collaboration with the US government. It ensures the supply of a smallpox vaccine to the entire population, including immunocompromised individuals who are not recommended vaccination with traditional replicating smallpox vaccines.

The vaccine was approved by the European Commission in 2013 for immunisation against smallpox in adults aged 18 years and older, and has subsequently gained regulatory approvals in Canada and the US, where the approval has been extended to include the monkeypox indication as the only vaccine having obtained this to-date.

Bavarian Nordic has ongoing supply contracts with USA and Canada and has delivered the vaccine to a number of undisclosed countries globally as part of their national biological preparedness.

In recent years, smaller quantities of the vaccine have been supplied in response to sporadic cases of monkeypox. During the ongoing 2022 outbreak of the condition, Bavarian Nordic has worked with several governments to fulfil the immediate demand for the vaccine through a number of supply agreements and is working to secure manufacturing of vaccines to fulfil the demand in the medium- to long term.

Paul Chaplin, president and chief executive officer of Bavarian Nordic, commented: “While governments and health authorities around the world are busy fighting the current monkeypox outbreak we applaud those governments thinking beyond the current situation and building stockpiles to secure future preparedness and we are proud to assist our customers in both efforts.”

Bavarian Nordic is a company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialisation of life-saving vaccines. The Imvanex vaccine is also approved for protection against smallpox and monkeypox in Canada, and as a smallpox vaccine in Europe.