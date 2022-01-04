In order to help to reduce transmission of the Omicron variant, measures have been instated in hospitals, including a ban on ward visitations.

Six hospital trusts have declared critical incidents due to the increase in staff shortages caused by COVID-19. University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay – serving Lancashire and South Cumbria – is the latest trust to take this measure, chief executive Aaron Cummins confirmed in a statement.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he will “make sure that we look after our NHS any way that we can” and has warned against believing that the pandemic is over.



However, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, has said that a critical incident is “an indication of very serious pressure” as it will inhibit the ability to provide a range of priority services. Hopson stated that many parts of the health service are currently experiencing a state of crisis.

An additional 157,758 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths were recorded in England and Scotland on Monday 3 January 2022. The NHS is likely to continue to face pressure in the coming weeks, in the face of rising hospital admissions. Hospitals and ambulance services across the UK have now moved up to their highest alert levels.

In a blog post, chief executive of the NHS Confederation Matthew Taylor said that some hospitals are urging staff to give up rest days and annual leave in order to sustain core services. Measures such as banning ward visitations have been put in place, in order to reduce the spread of the Omicron variant.

In a letter to the UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said the NHS cannot afford the current level of absences it is experiencing and the letter called for a more ‘cautious approach’ to COVID-19 restrictions in England ‘without further delay’.