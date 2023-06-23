Companies’ precision medicine approach has potential to increase clinical trial success rates

PrecisionLife – a company focusing on precision medicine – and Nanopharmaceutics, a clinical-stage drug development company, have announced a collaboration.

The partnership aims to speed up the development of Nanopharmaceutics’ portfolio of central nervous system (CNS) assets.

Furthermore, the partnership will leverage PrecisionLife’s analytics platform to research patient genomic profiles and establish target-specific genetic biomarkers for each of Nanopharmaceutics’ CNS drug development programmes.

Meanwhile, PrecisionLife will support Nanopharmaceutics in the clinical development of its CNS programmes by highlighting patient stratification biomarkers in order to link the development compounds’ mechanisms of action to patient subgroups.

The terms of the collaboration will also include an option for Nanopharmaceutics to negotiate an exclusive right to the patient stratification biomarkers discovered through the PrecisionLife platform.

Consequently, a precision medicine approach has the potential to increase the probability of clinical trial success rates – even across challenging and complex chronic diseases.

PrecisionLife biomarkers may also function as diagnostic tools, accelerating the approval of new therapeutic products in the process.

Steve Gardner, co-founder of PrecisionLife, reflected: "PrecisionLife excels in the identification of the combinations of genetic and non-genetic features responsible for an individual’s disease subtypes, enabling the design of smaller, faster-to-readout clinical trials targeted at each drug's mechanism of action.”

He added: “We're delighted to support Nanopharmaceutics in its clinical development with precision biomarkers, accelerating and de-risking the development of targeted therapeutic products for patients who urgently need them."

James Talton, president and chief executive officer at Nanopharmaceutics, concluded: "We're thrilled to partner with PrecisionLife, a company that shares our commitment to creating targeted therapeutic products for patients.

“By leveraging PrecisionLife’s innovative approach, Nanopharmaceutics aims to enhance the precision and effectiveness of clinical trials for CNS disorders, which have historically presented numerous challenges due to their complexity.”