Precision X affinity ligand will enable the efficient purification of the non-Fc fusion protein

Navigo – a protein engineering company and developer of affinity ligands for custom chromatography solutions – and Mannin have entered into an agreement to develop a ‘precision X’ affinity ligand against the fusion protein of angiopoietin-1 and complement 4 binding protein (Ang1-C4bp) for use in manufacturing.

Mannin is developing the Ang1-C4bp therapeutic as a first-in-class treatment to address the unmet needs of patients in acute respiratory disease, glaucoma and kidney disease.

The Ang1-C4bp recombinant protein is a therapeutic that acts to specifically and potently activate the Tie2 receptor, a part of the Ang1-Tie2 mechanism of action (MoA). Clinical studies have shown that drugs targeting this MoA improve patient outcomes with severe infections, such as COVID-19.

If left untreated, the most severe patients can develop Acute Respiratory Disease Syndrome (ARDS), leading to systemic organ failure and death. Through activation of the Ang1-Tie2 MoA, the therapy would address the vascular dysfunction caused by infectious disease. This would ultimately improve patient outcomes, such as days on a ventilator, weight loss, days in hospital and reduction in death.

The development of this affinity ligand also aids in the acceleration of process development timelines to support Mannin in its mission to rapidly develop the therapy for ARDS patients and further develop its therapeutic platform for additional indications in the cardiovascular space.

Dr George Nikopoulos, chief executive officer, Mannin Research, said: “The strategic importance of working with a leader in capture technology cannot be understated. The need to rapidly develop needed new therapeutics is a challenge that Navigo has taken head on with its technology platform.

“For MRI and its subsidiaries, utilising technologies that can accelerate or enable our team to address our patients as soon as possible is a top priority.”