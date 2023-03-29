Company’s candidate NP137 combined with mFOLFIRINOX will be researched during vital trials

Netris Pharma – a company focused on receptor biology – has revealed that the first patient has been dosed during a multi-location, proof-of-concept trial.

The research involves the Netris’ anti-netrin-1 antibody, NP137, combined with mFOLFIRINOX as a treatment for patients with locally advanced pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

The trial – Lap-NET1 – will enrol 43 to 52 patients and consist of two elements – a safety phase, with three to 12 patients, followed by an expansion phase of 40 patients, where efficacy endpoints and overall objective response rate will be monitored.

Dr Gael Roth, clinical oncologist at CHUGA and principal investigator of the LapNET-1 trial, was optimistic about the treatment’s prospects: “Although pancreatic cancer patient care is improving, this difficult-to treat-disease is on the rise, with incidence prediction studies suggesting that it will eventually represent the second leading cause of cancer-related death in Western countries.”

He added: “I look forward to lead this clinical trial, given the strong scientific rationale of combining NP137 with mFOLFIRINOX.”

Patrick Mehlen, chief executive officer at NETRIS Pharma, explained: “The start of the Lap-NET1 trial is a new important clinical milestone for NETRIS Pharma, and our fourth clinical trial currently recruiting. Pancreatic cancer is very complex to treat. However, in close collaboration with US colleagues, we demonstrated that netrin-1 is a key regulator of pancreatic cancer progression.

He concluded: “Our lead drug candidate, NP137, which targets netrin-1, is effective in controlling disease progression in a variety of preclinical models. When combined with chemotherapies, NP137 has also been shown to alleviate the cancer’s resistance to these conventional treatments. Thus, there is a strong interest to investigate the potential of combining NP137 with mFOLFIRINOX, currently used as a first-line treatment for pancreatic cancers.”