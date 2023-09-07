The trial analyses the impact of its ‘Neuro-Cells’ among patients with traumatic spinal cord injuries

Neuroplast, a company concentrating on cell-based treatments for neurodegenerative diseases, has successfully completed patient inclusion for its phase 2 trial. The research is to analyse the impact of its ‘Neuro-Cells’ among individuals with traumatic spinal cord injuries.

The study is a placebo-controlled, randomised, double-blinded clinical trial, and preliminary data indicated an excellent safety profile due to the absence of product-related adverse events. In addition, patient feedback confirms excellent tolerability.

The trial, which involves 16 patients, six-to-ten weeks after sustaining trauma to the spinal cord, is being conducted in partnership with Hospital Nacional de Parapléjicos in Toledo, Spain, and Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Neuro-Cells technology platform uses an individual’s bone marrow to create a stem cell treatment that modulates inflammation and improves regeneration potential across the central nervous system.

Neuro-cells are delivered to a patient intrathecally in the sub-acute stage. Ultimately, the autologous therapy aims to preserve and restore function, mobility and independence.

Johannes de Munter, chief executive officer at Neuroplast, reflected: “This milestone takes us one step closer to offering an effective treatment for patients suffering from traumatic spinal cord injury. We are especially glad to see further confirmation of the excellent tolerability and safety of our Neuro-Cells product.”

Fin Biering-Sørensen, principal investigator at Rigshospitalet, added: “For decades we have been seeking a cure for spinal cord injury. This project may be one step on that road, which is very exciting, due to the fact that so far, we have only been able to treat the symptoms and complications caused by the spinal cord injury.”

“In our collaboration with Neuroplast to establish the role of cell transplantation in the recovery of individuals with spinal cord injury, it is great to hear that patients are pleased with the treatment that they experience as easy, feasible and safe,” concluded Antonio Oliviero, principal investigator at Hospital Nacional de Parapléjicos de Toledo.