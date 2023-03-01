Pharma’s offer includes a yearly £1bn boost to the NHS and a new investment facility

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has published the wider industry’s vision for a new agreement with the UK government.

It is hoped that the proposals will deliver a much-needed boost for patients, the economy and the NHS.

The industry has suggested new Voluntary Scheme for Pricing, Access and Growth (VPAG), which would deliver a sustainable approach to providing medicines. It also intends to maximise the potential of the UK life sciences industry as a significant driver for expansion.

In addition, there are measures to guarantee rapid patient access and the vital adoption of new medicines, as well as opportunities to improve productivity for the whole country and, ultimately, health outcomes.

The proposals are covered in four pivotal areas: restoring an internationally competitive commercial environment for life sciences, supporting UK clinical research and R&D, ensuring rapid patient access and uptake of new medicines, and improving population health and productivity through health innovation.

According to the ABPI, advancement in all of these sections is vital if the needs of patients, the NHS and industry are to be met.

Another proposal is a fixed rebate rate of 6.88% levied across all suitable NHS medicine sales to be paid by industry. This could deliver over £1bn every year to the NHS – around £300m more than the average delivered under the old scheme before 2023. It is also considerably more than the highest contributions ever made before the pandemic.

An additional term is for companies within industry to prioritise the UK as an early launch market, while seeking a licence on new medicines in their first wave of regulatory filings. Such a stipulation would rely on a number of improvements to the UK’s regulatory approach to support rapid access to – and adoption of – new medicines.

Richard Torbett, chief executive at the ABPI, reflected: “The life sciences industry in the UK stands at a crossroads. The current direction of travel is leading away from success and we must act urgently to turn this around. A new VPAG provides the opportunity for a new settlement, placing the UK’s life sciences sector back on the path for future growth.”

He concluded: “Securing this vision will require a new mindset and approach from government, system partners and industry. It will require building on the partnership and trust forged during the pandemic. It will require learning from successes like the Vaccine Taskforce, recognising that real progress comes from drawing on the strengths and experience of both the public and the private sectors.”

Important negotiations on reaching a new deal are due to unfold in the ensuing weeks.