Transaction advisory company heads to the big smoke as part of its expansion plans

PharmaVentures has announced that it is moving its operational headquarters from Oxford to London, as part of a continued strategic expansion. The company will retain remaining operational and administrative functions at its newly registered office in Oxford.

PharmaVentures is a premier transaction advisory firm and a leading international company in partnering, merger and aquisition deals and strategic alliances. For the last 30 years, the company has acted as an advisor on over 900 deal-related projects in the realm of licensing, mergers, acquisitions, divestments and joint venture activities for companies worldwide.

The new London headquarters is situated close to Paddington Station, serving both Oxford and London’s Heathrow Airport, which makes it convenient for its global clients travelling to London.

Dr Fintan Walton, CEO and founder of PharmaVentures, said: "As a leading global transaction advisory firm, it makes sense that PharmaVentures moves its functional operations to one of the world's leading financial cities. We wanted a location that reflects PharmaVentures' forward-thinking culture and enterprise. So, in the end London was the obvious choice."

The firm has a deep bank of specialist experience, deal analytics and an established network of contacts among innovators and large pharma, which allows it to effectively support businesses in all aspects of deal-making and strategic planning.

PharmaVentures currentlyemploys over 20 professionals and has associates located in Europe as well as the Asia-Pacific region.