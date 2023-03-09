Move represents the latest phase of preparation for the opening of MSD’s new UK Discovery Centre

MSD has announced an expansion of its presence in London, having signed a three-year agreement to occupy new laboratory space.

The location is due to be constructed on the roof of The Francis Crick Institute, with the building – Skylab – due to be completed next year.

The company has a rapidly growing interdisciplinary team of discovery scientists with several areas of expertise including biology, chemistry and pharmacology. Meanwhile, the laboratory space will allow for further expansion of the discovery team, potentially increasing personnel by a further 50.

It represents the latest phase of preparation for the opening of MSD’s new UK Discovery Centre and headquarters – located in the Kings Cross area, in the centre of London’s ‘knowledge quarter’. This additional facility will be completed in 2027.

Sir Paul Nurse, director of The Francis Crick Institute, reflected: “We’re delighted to welcome an expanded team of scientists from MSD to work in the Skylab here at the Crick. It is vital that we harness our discoveries in fundamental biology for the benefit of society. Our partnership with MSD helps this to be done and this development signals the Crick’s commitment to working as partners in London in the longer term.”

Dr Dean Y Li, president of MSD Research Labs, believes the team will thrive in the new location: “Our talented team of London based scientists is an important and growing part of our discovery network. We are pleased to collaborate with The Francis Crick Institute which provides an active and vibrant setting for life science research.”

The MSD London discovery teams, currently have several collaborations with UK institutions, including a ‘Framework Collaboration’, which is jointly funded with the Crick. Furthermore, MSD is a member of several major human health and disease-specific groups.