Around £330m will be invested in the software over the next seven years

The NHS has announced its plans to roll out a new software in spring 2024 to deliver better joined-up care for millions of patients.

The new software will combine NHS data, allowing staff to more easily access key information to provide improved and timely patient care.

Building on the current National Data Platform, the new Federated Data Platform will help reduce waiting lists and hospital discharge delays.

It will include information including the total number of hospital beds, the size of elective waiting lists, staff rosters, the availability of medical supplies and social care places to support staff when planning and maximising resources.

Awarded by Palantir Technologies UK, with support from Accenture, PwC, NECS and Carnall Farrar, following an open and competitive process, the contract will see an investment of up to £330m over the course of seven years as more trusts join the platform.

In the first contract year alone, a total of £25.6m is expected to be invested into the Federated Data Platform and associated services.

Several pilot projects have taken place using the new data sharing platform, which have seen a reduction in waiting times for planned care and discharge delays, as well as faster diagnosis and treatment times.

Specifically, North Tees and Hartlepool Trust saw a reduction of 36% in long-term stays in hospitals.

A six-month implementation period will take place to transition products supported by the current platform to the new software.

Every hospital trust and local health system will acquire their own version of the software to connect and share information between them.

Additionally, the platform will be the first use of the nationally assured and funded privacy tool to benefit NHS organisations, the NHS Privacy Enhancing Technology.

NHS national director for transformation, Dr Vin Diwaker, said the software will “[provide] a safe and secure environment to bring together data… to develop and deliver more responsive services for patients and… help the health service drive the recovery in elective care.”