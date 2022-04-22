Infertility is estimated to affect one in seven couples across the UK and can have a profound effect on mental health

New research published in Reproductive Biomedicine has found that the impacts of infertility are both diverse and profound. 60% of people believe that that diagnosis and treatment of infertility has impacted their mental health.

Furthermore, one in three have also indicated that an infertility diagnosis caused their relationship to suffer. Of these, over half (55%) believe the diagnosis and experience caused an emotional strain.

“There is an unmet need in understanding the impact of infertility in key demographics of people such as male patients and partners of infertile patients,” explained Kira Dalgaard, vice president and global head of medical affairs at Ferring Pharmaceuticals.



“These perspectives are often neglected in research and in care, which can have serious implications when we consider a third of infertility issues are due to issues in male reproductive ability, a third is due to women and a third remains unknown”

She added: “This study has highlighted the complexities and impact of the emotions experienced by all those involved, at all stages of diagnosis and treatment, and has renewed our commitment to provide mental health support for everyone on their unique fertility journey.”

Led by Cardiff University in collaboration with Ferring Pharmaceuticals, the research highlighted significant differences in the nature and intensity of emotions experienced at different stages of treatment. Depression and defeat, isolation and stigma were all significantly more prevalent at diagnosis than during treatment, but the impact on mental health increased with treatment duration and unsuccessful pregnancy attempts.

“It is encouraging that over half of responders (53%) were offered or recommended mental health support by a healthcare practitioner, but we need to do more. Improved, tailored patient care is required throughout the entire patient journey, and for the effects on partners to be taken into consideration,” concluded Professor Jacky Boivin, lead study author from Cardiff University.