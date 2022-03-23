Groups including those aged over 75-years-old, care home residents and the immunocompromised will be entitled to a fourth jab

The NHS will begin giving a second booster vaccination to around five million people who are at a higher risk from COVID-19. Those who are aged over 75-years-old, care home residents and the immunocompromised will be able to receive a fourth jab from today.

These groups will be contacted by the NHS and will then be able to book an appointment for a vaccination either online, or by calling 119. Around 600,000 are expected to be invited to have the booster this week.

Additionally, NHS teams will be contacting care homes to arrange vaccinations.

GP Nikki Kanani, who works on the NHS COVID-19 Vaccination Programme, commented: “Sadly, we are still seeing large numbers of people seriously unwell in hospital with COVID-19 so it remains vital that those most at risk come forward when they are invited to do so.

“The response so far from the public to the largest and most successful vaccination programme in NHS history has been incredible, with more than nine in ten people aged 75 and over getting their initial booster. The NHS COVID-19 vaccination programme is once again ready to get people protected, so when you are invited please do come forward for your spring dose,” she added.

Health secretary Sajid Javid said: “Spring boosters will help top up the immunity of the elderly and the most vulnerable to ensure they are protected and will help us continue to live with this virus.

“Thanks to the NHS for rising to the challenge yet again to get people boosted. Please come forward as soon as you are contacted.” Leading UK scientists have also recommended a spring booster jab as a precautionary measure. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) recommended the spring booster programme last month, and has also stated that it will set out advice for an autumn top-up campaign, but gave no details.

The programme arrives during another week of increased COVID-19 cases. In the past week, there has been a 20% increase of new cases and an increase of over 21% in hospital admissions due to COVID-19.