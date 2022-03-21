Patients eligible to receive Takeda’s Exkivity (mobocertinib) have a rare form of lung cancer that cannot be removed by surgery

A new targeted drug for a rare and aggressive form of lung cancer will be fast-tracked to eligible patients within weeks – making patients in England the first in Europe to access mobocertinib.

Mobocertinib is the only precision drug available to patients with a mutation-driven, advanced form of lung cancer, who have already received chemotherapy. The drug comes in the form of a tablet, and will be available to around 100 eligible patients a year.

Patients eligible have a rare form of lung cancer that cannot be removed by surgery. The disease primarily affects younger people and non-smokers.

“It is fantastic news that patients in England with this extremely rare and aggressive form of lung cancer will be the first in Europe to receive this game-changing treatment, thanks to another deal struck by the NHS,” commented Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director.

“From life-changing drugs for blood cancer to new treatments for lung cancer, this is the latest in a long list of deals we have struck to provide the latest cutting-edge cancer treatments for patients – at a price that is affordable for the taxpayer,” he added.

The access comes alongside approval from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and an early access agreement between NHS England, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and Takeda – the manufacturer of the drug.

“Through the MHRA’s membership of Project Orbis, an innovative programme coordinated by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) with other regulators across the world, we are working to ensure that patients receive earlier access to promising cancer treatments,” explained Dame June Raine, MHRA chief executive.

She added: “Following our rigorous review, mobocertinib, an innovative treatment, can be prescribed to patients suffering with certain types of lung cancer, enabling the NHS to extend patient access to this life-saving treatment.”

Data from trials shows that patients taking mobocertinib have lived for two years after being treated with the breakthrough drug, significantly longer than expected for patients with this type of lung cancer.

Professor Stephen Powis concluded: “The NHS has continued to prioritise cancer care throughout the pandemic and I urge anyone with concerns, to come forward and get checked.”