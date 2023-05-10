Patients living with the debilitating impacts of migraine attacks will be able to access Vydura

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has accepted Pfizer’s Vydura for treating acute migraine with or without aura under specific circumstances.

It involves patients who have had insufficient symptom relief after using at least two triptans or among people for whom triptans are not tolerated. Patients who have not had adequate pain relief with non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and paracetamol can also qualify.

Vydura – also known as Rimegepant – is an oral lyophilisate and is the first calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist migraine therapy to be accepted by the SMC.

Migraine can be a severe and painful long-term health condition, with a wide variety of symptoms, often including head pain, vomiting, nausea, disturbed vision, fatigue, severe pain and sensitivity to light, sound and smells.

Dr David Watson, from Hamilton Medical Group, explained: “Migraines can have a significant impact on the daily lives of people who suffer with them. Today’s decision, to recommend an orally dissolvable wafer and expand migraine treatment options, is a positive step towards helping to improve care for eligible patients in Scotland.”

Toby Cousens, head of hospital and internal medicine at Pfizer, believes the decision will positively effect many lives: “There is an unmet medical need to support people living with migraine and today’s decision is good news for eligible patients in Scotland.”

He added: “As well as the physical impact of symptoms, migraine can have a negative impact on the professional and personal lives of those living with it. We’re committed to supporting people living with migraine and will continue to work with the SMC and other health bodies in the UK to help further improve access and care.”

Meanwhile, Pfizer is also planning a resubmission to the SMC for the review of rimegepant in order to treat episodic migraine among adults who have at least four migraine attacks every month. This follows the SMC’s failure to recommended its use for that particular group.

Up to 43 million workdays are lost across the UK every year to migraine-related episodes. Furthermore, migraine may cost the UK economy between £6bn and £10bn every year.