The NHS and the Roy Castle Lung Foundation have launched the Let’s Talk Lung Cancer roadshow for lung cancer awareness month this November.

Areas of England with significantly higher rates of lung cancer will be visited by the roadshow, which is part of the NHS’ Help Us, Help You campaign , to help catch cancer earlier and raise awareness of its signs and symptoms.

A recent survey revealed that only 41% of respondents would see their GP if they had a persistent cough for over three weeks.

More specifically, only 38% of respondents said that they would visit a GP if they had a recurring chest infection.

Additionally, the survey also revealed that 17% of people believe that lung cancer only affects those who smoke.

Specialist teams of volunteers will assist in educating the public, as well as providing giant inflatable lungs for people to observe and learn about typical lung structures, lung health, the effects of smoking and the lesser-known signs of lung cancer.

Lung cancer is currently the leading cause of cancer deaths in the UK, accounting for nearly 35,000 deaths each year.

The NHS’ Help Us, Help You campaign focuses on raising awareness of the key symptom of lung cancer, a recurring cough that lasts for three weeks or more.

The survey revealed that 37% of respondents would visit their GP if they had a loss of appetite or unexplained weight-loss – lesser-known signs of lung cancer.

Other symptoms of lung cancer include coughing up blood, persistent breathlessness and tiredness and lack of energy.

NHS national clinical director for cancer, professor Peter Johnson, said: “Talking about cancer saves lives and our message to the public is simple – don’t hold off if you have worrying symptoms.”

Most recently, the Department of Health and Social Care announced that 64 NHS trusts across England will deploy artificial intelligence (AI) tools to accelerate the diagnosis and treatment of lung cancer.