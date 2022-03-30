ProKnow was chosen to enable healthcare providers to benchmark treatment metrics against best practice and support clinical excellence

Elekta has announced that the National Health Service Supply Chain (NHSSC) has ordered multiple licenses for Elekta’s ProKnow software solution.

The software centralises and analyses radiotherapy data in a secure and scalable platform and is also accessible to NHS England’s radiation oncology facilities throughout the country.

The announcement arrives just weeks after the news that NHS waiting times for cancer care in England were the longest since records began, with tens of thousands of patients having to wait longer every month than they should to see a specialist or to start treatment.

ProKnow allows collective data groups to be analysed, offering oncology teams big data insights, and can also streamline workflow challenges, improve contouring accuracy and improve treatment plan quality.

The order from the NHSSC was made following a rigorous evaluation in which the NHS required a solution to gather big data, and drive improvements and standardisation across England. ProKnow was chosen for its ease of use in enabling healthcare providers to benchmark their treatment planning metrics against UK best practise, and support ongoing clinical excellence.

Maurits Wolleswinkel, Elekta’s Chief Product Officer, explained: “By offering ProKnow to its workforce, the NHS is enabling unique capabilities for data management, evaluation of patient treatment strategies and plan review tasks across its network of hospitals and clinics.

“Furthermore, it demonstrates the strength of ProKnow’s cloud-based, vendor-neutral platform as it can be used with internet access through a browser by radiation therapy departments anywhere, regardless of their linac manufacturer, treatment planning system or oncology information solution,” he added.

The order includes ProKnow licences for 50 NHS Trust hospitals over three years, as well as education and training.