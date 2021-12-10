In October 2021, over 356,000 people in England had been waiting for over six weeks for a key diagnostic test.

NHS waiting lists of people waiting to start routine treatment have hit a record high with some 312,665 people having to wait more than 52 weeks in October 2021, a rise from the 300,566 of September. These figures are nearly double the 167,067 waiting for treatment in October 2020. The total number of people waiting for non-urgent treatment on the NHS in England has reached 5.98 million.

There are additionally more than 90,000 vacancies in the NHS in England alone. Vacancies for nurses and midwives in Scotland have increased by nearly 20% in three months. NHS figures show that a total of 16,225 people in England were waiting over two years to begin routine hospital treatment at the end of October 2021, the highest number since records began in August 2007.

Those waiting over 12 hours in A&E departments has reached a record high. Last month, attendances at hospital A&E departments were 37% higher than a year ago, although this reflects the lower numbers in November 2020, which were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. November 2021 saw some two million patients at emergency departments and urgent treatment centres.

“The current feeling in Acute Medicine is just how busy it is even without large numbers of people suffering from COVID-19, and there is immense pressure across the whole NHS frontline,” commented Dr Tim Cooksley, president for the Society of Acute Medicine.

“Compared to this time last year it feels far worse and the data shows just how tough things are – the workforce is now struggling not only with the relentless workload but also the uncertainty we all feel. Short-term winter planning remains challenging with no easy solutions to mitigate the current pressures the acute care system faces. It is essential that long-term sustainable plans are also developed and delivered.”

The Health Foundation has called for a ‘credible and realistic strategy’ to bring NHS waiting lists down.