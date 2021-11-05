NICE has issued a draft recommendation for Forxiga (dapagliflozin) for the treatment of adults with chronic kidney disease. This preliminary recommendation represents a milestone in the treatment of chronic kidney disease (CKD), marking the first new treatment option for CKD patients in nearly 20 years.

It is estimated that a current 1.8 million people in England have diagnosed CKD, and it is expected to become the fifth leading cause of mortality globally by 2040. AstraZeneca estimates that approximately 91,000 adults living with CKD in England could be eligible for treatment under the current recommendation.

NICE proposes to recommend dapagliflozin as an option for CKD treatment in adults only if it is an add-on to current optimised standard care, including angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors or angiotensin-receptor blockers (ARBs), unless these are contraindicated or not tolerated. However, in order for patients to access dapagliflozin under this recommendation, they must have a uACR diagnostic test, and this testing has not yet been implemented consistently across the NHS.

CKD is a long-term condition characterised by the gradual loss of kidney function over time – meaning that the kidneys are unable to remove waste products from the body. The disease currently accounts for 2% of NHS spending overall.

Professor James Burton, professor of Renal Medicine and Honorary Consultant Nephrologist, University of Leicester, said: “This is welcome news for people living with chronic kidney disease, providing them with access to a new and long-awaited treatment option for a disease that affects millions. This announcement represents an important milestone that could make a difference to the lives of many people living with the condition, and even delay their need for dialysis.”