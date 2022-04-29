NICE urges older people to stop routine painkiller use – over 10 million in the UK suffer a form of arthritis or other joint conditions

The National Institute for Health and Care Exellence (NICE) has advised that exercise should be a “core treatment” for arthritis, in new draft guidelines for the NHS. The institute has shared that aspirin can be effective but did not advise the routine use of paracetamol or opioid drugs to manage pain.

The new NHS guidance from NICE recommends aerobic exercise including walking and also recommends strength training, to reduce symptoms and increase quality of life. The guidelines also give recommendations on the use of medicines, including non-steroidal anti-inflammatories, but not glucosamine.

GPs have been urged to consider tailored exercises for the approximately 8.5 million people living with pain caused by osteoarthritis, the most common form of arthritis. X-ray studies have suggested that around half of people over the age of 65 have evidence of osteoarthritis.

The institute cited the risk of addiction to strong opioids as they recommended against their prescription, also sharing that evidence has suggested little or no benefit for some medicines in improving quality of life.

Dr Paul Chrisp, director at NICE, commented: “Osteoarthritis can cause people discomfort and prevent them from undertaking some of their normal daily activities. There is evidence, however, which shows muscle strengthening and aerobic exercise can have an impact on not just managing the condition, but also providing people with an improved quality of life.

“Beginning that journey can be uncomfortable for some people at first, and they should be supported and provided with enough information to help them to manage their condition over a long period of time,” he added.

Osteoarthritis is a condition causing joints to become painful and stiff, with problems in mobility and often swelling, tenderness, or a grating sound when moving the affected joints.

In 2020, osteoarthritis was responsible for 3 million GP consultations and 115,000 hospital admissions in the UK. Research suggests that many more living with the form of arthritis never consult a doctor.