New technology could reduce finger pricking by 50% while also providing patients with continuous data about blood sugar levels

Over 250,000 people living with type 1 diabetes are set to be offered new technology to help them manage their condition, following the latest advice from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). The device could also reduce the need for finger prick testing by up to 50%.

The new guidance from NICE has recommended the use of real-time continuous glucose monitoring (rtCGM) for adults and children living with type 1 diabetes for the first time. This will give patients a continuous stream of real-time data on a smartphone about their current blood glucose level.

The roll-out of intermittently scanned glucose monitoring devices – also known as flash monitoring – has been expanded to the whole of the type 1 patient population.

As part of the technology, an rtCGM sensor is attached to the patient’s body and collects the data which is transmitted to their smartphone. The data provides current and previous glucose levels, as well as a prediction of where the levels are heading, allowing patients to take action to stabilise their levels if necessary.

Dr Paul Chrisp, director of the Centre for Guidelines at NICE, said: “By recommending the use of either real-time or flash monitoring, our independent committee has made recommendations that will be a step forward in helping all people with type 1 diabetes manage their condition.”

“Many people find finger-prick testing to be painful and time consuming and the introduction of technology for all people living with type 1 diabetes will reduce this considerably. This group of people also live with the constant worry of suffering from an attack brought on by dangerously low blood sugar while they sleep,” he added.