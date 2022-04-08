The Nationail Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended AstraZeneca and MSD’s Koselugo (selumetinib) for use by the NHS in England, within its marketing authorisation. This treatment is indicated for treating symptomatic and inoperable plexiform neurofibromas (PN) associated with type 1 neurofibromatosis (NF1) in children aged three and over.

NF1 is a debilitating genetic condition, which affects one in 4,000 individuals worldwide. In 30 to 50% of people with NF, plexiform neurofibromas tumours develop on the nerve sheaths and can cause clinical issues, such as disfigurement, motor dysfunction, pain, airway dysfunction, visual impairment and bladder or bowel dysfunction.

Koselugo works by blocking specific enzymes – mitogen-activated protein kinase kinases 1 and 2, also known as MEK 1 and MEK2 – which are involved in stimulating cells to grow. By blocking these enzymes, which are overactive in NF1, Koselugo slows down the growth of tumour cells.

Vanessa Martin, Chair of the Childhood Tumour Trust, said: “Children with NF1 deal with many complications of their condition. Some may develop benign tumours called PNs that can occur all over the body, sometimes close to vital organs and structures. These tumours can lead to severe morbidity, including pain and disfigurement, motor dysfunction, and in some cases, life-threatening organ impairment.

“Depending on their location, PNs may be extremely difficult or impossible to remove surgically, and as a result are often left untreated. Any of these factors have a serious impact on the patient’s quality of life. Being able to treat PNs medically has given hope and excitement to our community and marks a significant step forward in addressing the debilitating impact of these tumours.”

“We understand the difficulties caused by the symptoms of NF1 and the implications it can have on a child’s overall wellbeing, so we are extremely pleased to see NICE welcome selumetinib for the treatment of PNs in children with NF1,” said Sean Richardson, Alexion general manager, UK and Ireland.