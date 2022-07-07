The therapy is for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic treatment

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has issued a positive Final Appraisal Document recommending Leo Pharma’s Adtralza (tralokinumab), Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Cibinqo (abrocitinib) for use within NHS England and Wales.

The therapy is for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic treatment, if the disease has not responded to at least one systemic immunosuppressant or if that initial treatment was unsuitable.

The development comes at a time when atopic dermatitis affects approximately 3.5% of adults across Europe.

Adtralza is the first human monoclonal antibody developed to specifically bind to and inhibit the IL-13 cytokine in adult patients with uncontrolled moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. It is available in a prefilled syringe for subcutaneous injection and can be used with or without topical corticosteroids.

“NICE’s decision to recommend tralokinumab is an important step for those living with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis. We are delighted that this recommendation will give those living with the condition in England and Wales access to a new treatment option,” explained Sarah Kleinpeter, vice president and general manager of UK and Ireland at LEO Pharma.

“This approval represents the latest innovation from LEO Pharma as we continue to support people living with skin conditions. Thank you to all the LEO Pharma employees and our partners, as well as the clinicians and patient organisations who have worked so hard to support this process for patients,” she added.

“Atopic dermatitis patients often have individual, complex needs. This recommendation offers significant new treatment options for atopic dermatitis patients and is an essential step in improving patient experience and quality of life in England and Wales,” concluded Professor Anthony Bewley, consultant dermatologist at Barts Health NHS Trust.

Adtralza was initially approved by the European Commission and the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency in 2021.