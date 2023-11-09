The campaign was first launched to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the NHS

The National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) has announced the launch of its NHS 75: Shape the Future campaign to shape future healthcare.

As part of its second phase, the NIHR calls for healthcare professionals (HCPs) in the NHS and beyond to be part of the next generation of researchers.

First launched to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the NHS in July 2023, phase two of the campaign will help professionals, undergraduates and medical school students explore research careers.

The aim of the campaign is to assist individuals in developing careers in research through mentoring and learning new skills.

The NIHR will select schemes and support available for researchers at all levels and from a range of specialties while offering flexibility, inclusion and diversity of roles, including qualified HCPs, otherwise known as clinical academics.

Mostly working for the NHS or a university, clinical academics will balance their time between working with patients and research, contributing to the scientific understanding of their field, as well as teaching the next generation of clinicians, practitioners and researchers.

Additionally, the NIHR will provide a variety of awards, schemes and support for HCPs throughout their careers.

These include the Associate Principal Investigator Scheme designed for research delivery nurses and midwives, and the Clinician Researcher Credentials Framework, which was developed in collaboration with the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges.

Another NIHR service included is Link and Learn, a matchmaking service that connects HCPs with established researchers to help those new to research gain unique insight, share experiences and ask questions.

All HCPs will be able to develop their research knowledge as part of the programme without needing to leave their current roles.

The NIHR Shape the Future campaign will last until the end of 2023.

The second phase of the campaign will support the NHS research workforce in the year of the NHS's 75th anniversary and will run until 30 November.