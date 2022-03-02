MS patients given boost by results of study into Kesimpta – a self-administered treatment with potential to improve lives

The ALITHIOS open-label extension study has been published in Multiple Sclerosis Journal, showing positive data for Kesimpta – a treatment which targets relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS). The research took place over three and a half years, with 1,969 patients and provides a strong outlook for the continuous safety of the drug.

The therapy was well tolerated in the nearly 2000 patients, with no new safety risks identified, while no opportunistic infections were seen. Additionally, COVID-19 infections showed no evidence of an increase in incidence or severe outcomes among the patients treated with Kesimpta.

“The cumulative safety data suggest that treatment with Kesimpta over an extended period of time is well tolerated in adults with RMS and support the long-term use of Kesimpta in all RMS patients, including early MS patients,” said Lykke Hinsch Gylvin, neuroscience global medical franchise head, Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Meanwhile, immunoglobulin G levels remained stable in patients treated for up to three and a half years with Kesimpta. Immunoglobulins are types of proteins present in the cells of the immune system and function as antibodies. Immunoglobulin M levels did decrease, but remained above the lower limit of normal in most patients treated with Kesimpta. Notably, the drug also provides the flexibility of self-administration for adults with RMS.

Lykke Hinsch Gylvin continued: “While low serum immunoglobulin observed with anti-CD20 therapies have historically been linked with an apparent risk of serious infection, immunoglobulin data seen with Kesimpta over extended exposure showed that levels remained within reference ranges with a low overall incidence of serious infection, including COVID-19.

“The data gives confidence to people living with MS and their prescribing physicians and further supports Kesimpta as a potential first-choice treatment option for RMS.”

Multiple sclerosis is a disease affecting the central nervous system, making it difficult for the brain to send signals to the rest of the body. It can cause problems with vision, arm or leg movement and balance. It can go on to cause serious disability.