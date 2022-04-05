Data has shown that treatment with Kesimpta is associated with fewer relapses and reduced risk of worsening disability

Novartis has announced new long-term data from the phase 3 Asclepios trials into Kesimpta (ofatumumab) for patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS), following up to four years of treatment.



Multiple sclerosis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the central nervous system, characterised by myelin destruction and axonal damage in the brain, optic nerves and spinal cord. It affects approximately 2.3 million people worldwide.

Kesimpta maintained a similar safety profile as witnessed in the phase 3 trials and no new safety risks were identified over the treatment period. The data shows that continuous treatment with Kesimpta for up to four years was associated with fewer relapses as well as reduced risk of three-month and six-month confirmed disability worsening.

Meanwhile, in those receiving Kesimpta for up to four years, immunoglobulin G levels remained stable and mean immunoglobulin M levels decreased, yet remained above the lower limit of normal. No association between Ig levels and serious infection were observed.

Alongside this, interim analysis data from the ongoing Kyrios prospective study showed that people living with relapsing multiple sclerosis – vaccinated during stable Kesimpta treatment – can mount an immune response to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines as soon as one week after being vaccinated.

Lykke Hinsch Gylvin, Neuroscience global medical franchise head at Novartis, said: “The sustained reductions in disability progression and lesion activity observed in those receiving continuous Kesimpta versus those who switched later from teriflunomide highlight the value of earlier treatment initiation with Kesimpta.”

“In addition to the safety and efficacy data, we have presented findings that suggest people taking Kesimpta can mount an immune response to COVID-19 vaccination. During this pandemic, it is critical for people living with multiple sclerosis to have access to safe and efficacious treatments that do not interfere with their vaccine doses,” she added.

Kesimpta is a targeted, precisely dosed and delivered B-cell therapy which provides the flexibility of self-administration for adults with relapsing forms of RMS. It has been approved as a treatment for this indication in multiple regions, such as the US, EU, UK and China.