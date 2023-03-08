NICE has recommended the use of semaglutide alongside a reduced-calorie diet and exercise

As part of wider patient treatment, thousands of patients will be able to gain access to an NHS prescribed drug which will help them lose weight.

The treatment will help those individuals using it to reduce their weight by more than 10% when used in combination with the support of an NHS multidisciplinary team. These professionals coach people on lifestyle interventions, while also monitoring the drug’s potential side effects.

Clinical trial evidence demonstrates that people lose more weight with semaglutide alongside supervised weight loss coaching than with the support alone. It will be available to NHS patients following the launch from Novo Nordisk, the drug’s manufacturer.

Meanwhile, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended the use of semaglutide – also known as Wegovy – alongside a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity to adults with a body mass index (BMI) of at least 35kg/m2 or who have at least one weight-related comorbidity.

Furthermore, patients with an BMI of between 30-34.9kg/m2, with one weight-related comorbidity who are eligible for referral to specialist weight management services may also have access to the drug.

Among the qualifying conditions are dysglycaemia, hypertension, dyslipidaemia – in which disturbances in fat metabolism lead to changes in the concentrations of lipids in the blood – obstructive sleep apnoea or cardiovascular disease.

Semaglutide can only be prescribed for a maximum of two years within a specialist weight management service providing multidisciplinary management of weight or obesity. Administration involves patients injecting themselves once a week with pens pre-filled with semaglutide.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at NICE, reflected: “For some people losing weight is a real challenge which is why a medicine like semaglutide is a welcome option. It won’t be available to everyone. Our committee has made specific recommendations to ensure it remains value for money for the taxpayer, and it can only be used for a maximum of two years.”

She added: “We are pleased to finally publish our final guidance on semaglutide which will mean some people will be able to access this much talked about drug on the NHS.”