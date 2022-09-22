Data shows participants achieved greater treatment satisfaction when switching to icodec

Novo Nordisk has presented new data from the phase 3a ONWARDS 2 trial, demonstrating that 37% of adults with type 2 diabetes treated with once-weekly insulin icodec did not experience severe or clinically significant hypoglycaemia, compared with 27% of those treated with degludec.

These results were presented at the 58th European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting 20221.

Meanwhile, people with diabetes in ONWARDS 2 reported significantly greater satisfaction in favour of once-weekly insulin icodec at 26 weeks as assessed by the ‘Diabetes Treatment Satisfaction Questionnaire’.

In the trial, once-weekly insulin icodec appeared to have a safe and well-tolerated profile. There was less than 1 hypoglycaemic event per patient-year exposed for insulin icodec and insulin degludec (0.73 events and 0.27 events per patient-year exposed, respectively, with no statistically significant difference between arms). As previously reported, no severe hypoglycaemia events were observed for people treated with insulin icodec1.

“Once-weekly insulin would be a remarkable step forward in insulin innovation,” said Dr Athena Philis-Tsimikas, principal investigator of ONWARDS 2. “It could offer people with type 2 diabetes reduced treatment complexity and burden by reducing the number of basal insulin injections from 365 to 52 per year, without compromising management of blood sugar.”

“We are very pleased to see the promising results from the ONWARDS programme so far,” added Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president of development at Novo Nordisk. “The patient-reported outcomes data we see in ONWARDS 2 further strengthen our belief that insulin icodec has the potential to become the ideal insulin for people living with type 2 diabetes initiating insulin treatment.”

Insulin icodec is a novel once-weekly basal insulin analogue designed to cover the basal insulin requirements for a full week with a single subcutaneous injection. Currently, the basal insulin products with the longest duration are injected once daily. Insulin icodec is currently going through phase 3 clinical development.