Novel therapy, OK-101, offers a potential way of relieving neuropathic corneal pain

Okyo Pharma Limited – a company focused on ophthalmology – has announced a new collaboration with Tufts Medical Center.

The partnership involves a 40-patient open-label clinical study evaluating the safety and efficacy of OK-101 among patients with neuropathic corneal pain (NCP).

A novel therapeutic developed by Okyo, OK-101 offers a potential way of relieving various symptoms associated with NCP. Meanwhile, the open-label trial will deliver an opportunity to evaluate the safety and efficacy of OK-101 in a real-world clinical setting, fostering a better understanding of its potential benefits for patients.

The collaborative project is focused on evaluating OK-101 as a potential non-opioid analgesic to reduce neuropathic corneal pain, and the trial is anticipated to unfold over six to nine months.

Dr Gary Jacob, chief executive officer at OKYO, was optimistic about the trial’s prospects: “We are excited about OK-101’s dual combination of anti-inflammatory ocular activity and NCP reducing activity and are eagerly awaiting the top-line data from the DED trial.”

He added: “But we are also eager to move forward with our plan to evaluate this drug to treat NCP, which has gained considerable significance this past year as a major unmet medical need for patients specifically diagnosed with this debilitating ocular condition.”

Vice chair of research at Tufts Medical Center, Dr Pedram Hamrah: “NCP, which can exhibit as a severe, chronic or debilitating condition in patients suffering from a host of ophthalmic conditions, is presently treated by various topical and systemic treatments in an off-label fashion.

“However, there are no approved commercial treatments currently available for this condition, and consequently we are looking forward to initiating the clinical trial to investigate the potential efficacy of OK-101 to treat symptoms of NCP.”

NCP is a serious condition characterised by chronic and severe eye discomfort, leading to decreased quality of life for impacted patients.

There is currently no FDA-approved drug to treat NCP and it remains as a major unmet medical need for the ocular community.