Second study will develop a bispecific antibody with potential applications in solid tumours

Alligator Bioscience (Alligator) has announced an expansion to its licence agreement and research collaboration with Orion Corporation (Orion). The link-up is focused on the discovery and development of new bispecific antibody cancer therapeutics.

The partnership has been extended to include the development of a second bispecific antibody using Alligator’s RUBY platform. Meanwhile, Alligator will also provide validated monospecific binders for one target, while Orion will do the same for another target.

The initiation of the second programme duly provides Alligator with an upfront payment of €1.25m, including the fee for its validated binders. An additional €500,000 payment will be due to the company when the technical feasibility of the established antibody has been demonstrated in connection to the validated binders.

Søren Bregenholt, chief executive officer of Alligator, reflected: "Our collaboration with Orion is progressing extremely well, with both companies making meaningful contributions to the first program and complementing each other's scientific expertise."

He added: "The initiation of this second project is a testament to the strength of Alligator’s technology platform, including our bispecific RUBY format.”

“We are excited to start another joint project with Alligator and continue our development of new immuno-oncology treatments, which has started very well,” concluded Outi Vaarala, senior vice president, R&D, of Orion.

Under the initial agreement, which was signed in 2021, Alligator employed its proprietary phage display libraries and RUB bispecific platform to develop immuno-oncology product candidates based on design criteria outlined by Orion.

Alligator remains eligible for development, approval and sales milestone payments of up to €469m across the three potential programmes, in addition to possible royalties if Orion decides to exercise its options to progress the development and commercialisation of emerging product candidates.